Go-ahead for large detached home on vacant land

The application, made by Mrs Kulvinder Dhillon and granted by council bosses this week, will see the detached property being constructed on ground adjacent to 91 Goldthorn Hill in the Blakenhall ward, along with a separate garage.

A statement from Mark Richards of Sedgley-based Richards Architecture, the agents acting on behalf of Mrs Dhillon, said: “A number of planning applications have been submitted on the site in the past, the most relevant and recent being in 2005 which was for three two-storey, four-bedroom houses. This application, which was refused, required three parking spaces each – nine in total.

“At the time a house occupied the front of the site, constituting ‘garden grabbing’. It is the understanding of the current owner that the house to the front of the site was listed. However, it fell into a state of disrepair and was consequently knocked down prior to the current owner purchasing the site.

“The owner has carried out extensive landscaping clearance that exposed the foundations of the previous house and its retaining walls. We believe the plot is now better described as a brownfield site.

“Nearby are a number of two-storey traditional detached houses, a dormer bungalow and a large three/four-storey block of flats. There is also the Severn Trent reservoir which is flanked by traditional semi-detached houses on Elizabeth Avenue,” said the statement.

“This house will be a broad-fronted six-bedroom detached two-storey property, with a room in the roof and a detached garage to the front of the land. An adjacent site has recently received approval for three three-bedroom houses with the existing house to the front being demolished,

“The prominent roofscapes and rendered façades of Goldthorn Hill street scene will be maintained. It is also believed the proposed layout meets the principles set out in Wolverhampton Council’s Residential Development Planning Guide,” it added.