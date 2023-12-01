Work to start at Wolverhampton tram stops to 'future proof' the service – starting next week

West Midlands Metro has announced the work, which will see infrastructure fitted at tram stops around the city to allow for new technology to be installed.

The work will begin at The Royal, Priestfield and The Crescent stops from December 4, and at St George's in the coming weeks.

The travel company has warned that parts of the platforms at these stops could be cordoned off or covered over while the improvement works are underway.

It has advised that while most of the construction work will be carried out overnight, customers should take extra care when using the stops during the day and in the evenings.

Sophie Allison, West Midlands Metro managing director, said: "We would like to apologise for any minor inconvenience at these stops over the next few weeks, but the work is vital for our plans for the expanding network.

"As part of a programme of enhancements across the network, these stops will be the first to see the installation of infrastructure that will pave the way for new technology, including future ticketing systems.

"We’re doing everything possible to minimise the impact on our customers and aim to carry out the work as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we would also like to thank our customers for their patience, understanding and cooperation while these works are taking place."

Workers are expected to be on site at the tram stops between 7pm and 5am, Monday to Friday.

West Midlands Metro has said some restrictions will be in place at other times at the Priestfield stop, including the closure of the steps from the pathway adjacent to the park-and-ride site to the Wolverhampton-bound platform.

Customers at this tram stop will be directed to the end of the pathway that connects with the platform and pedestrian crossing to reach the Birmingham-bound platform.

Meanwhile, at The Crescent, steps to the Wolverhampton-bound platform will be closed, with customers to be directed to the steps and ramp that lead to the opposite platform where they can use the pedestrian crossing to reach platform two.

To keep updated on the works, visit the West Midlands Metro social media channels.