Start date set for construction of 24 new council homes in Wolverhampton

It follows planning permission being granted last week for the mixture of detached and semi-detached houses, bungalows and flats on a cleared site at the rear of Old Fallings Crecent, Low Hill.

The site was previously occupied by the former Peach Tree adventure playground and disused garages.

The homes have been designed by BM3 Architects and have a high energy efficiency rating, electric vehicle charging points and solar panels.

Computer generated image of what the new homes at the rear of Old Fallings Crescent could look like. Image: BM3 Architects

As well as two-bedroom homes, four and five-bedroom homes have also been included in the scheme to cater for larger families.

Two existing semi-detached council houses – numbers 149 and 151 Old Fallings Crescent – will be demolished to improve access to the development, which will also provide 52 parking spaces.

Following the appointment of a contractor, it is hoped construction of the first phase homes will be completed within a year of works starting, with the remainder finished by autumn 2025.

Computer generated image of what the new homes at the rear of Old Fallings Crescent could look like. Image: BM3 Architects

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said: “This development helps address the local area’s housing needs by providing a variety of council homes that will enhance the surrounding neighbourhood and foster a vibrant and inclusive community.

“A lot of credit must go to our housing officers for working in consultation with existing residents to develop such a strong scheme.

“I very much look forward to seeing spades in the ground in the summer and these well-designed homes, near to open spaces and community facilities, welcoming tenants from as early as 2025.”