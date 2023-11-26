The Wolverhampton pub named after wartime regiment ready to welcome guests

It's been a popular stop for drinkers heading into Wolverhampton city centre, named after a famed Staffordshire Second World War regiment.

The Chindit Inn in Wolverhampton was built in the 1950s as an off-licence, but soon became a pub. The first landlord at the new pub had served in the Chindit Regiment in Burma in the Second World War.

The Chindits were British empire troops who carried out guerilla-style operations in Burma during the Second World War and the force was made up mostly of members of the British Indian Army and the Gurkhas. It also included Burmese soldiers who had escaped Japanese occupation.

He named the pub after his comrades, and it is believed to be the only pub in the country honouring Major General Orde Wingate’s WWII special forces, with their history displayed in the lounge.

The pub itself has been a part of the community in the Merridale area of Wolverhampton, situated 20 minutes walk from the city centre and set within a heavily populated area.

It also has a family link for myself, being the local pub for my father William throughout his life living in Wolverhampton. Many is the Saturday I would go to pick him up and find he was just starting his final pint while chatting with his friend Ian.

The pub still holds a place in my heart, even seven years after my father's passing, and former landlord John Smith said my dad was one of the regulars who made the place so special to him.