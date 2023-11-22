Future of Wolverhampton’s derelict former Heath Town Baths under review

The grade II building closed fully in 2006 and is now dilapidated, having lain empty ever since and being repeatedly hit by acts of vandalism. Arsonists have also previously targeted the premises.

Developers Gaddu Associates propose to fully refurbish the Tudor Road baths and library buildings for a mix of public uses, as it has been recognised as a building of community value in the Heathfield Park Neighbourhood Plan. The projected cost of the project has previously been estimated at between £4-5 million.

A report to council bosses this week said: “A meeting was held with Gaddu Associates, legal representatives and council officers on October 16, where Gaddu Associates were requested to accept an agreement to the lease terms that allows the council to receive an overage (surplus) payment reflecting the future uplift of the land value arising from a change of use/variation to the planning scheme consented to.

“A request was made to provide details of work specifications and phased or condensed delivery plans, including key milestones, updated delivery costs and an overall programme of development.

“In addition, the company was requested to provide a guarantee and evidence of the source of funding that demonstrates its ability to finance the scheme in the absence of grant funding. Evidence of a track record of successfully delivering similar schemes was also asked for.

“The council requested these details to be submitted by November 17, and as of November 21, Gaddu Associates have not supplied this information. Local authority officers have now started exploring alternative delivery options for the site in the event that the developers did not submit the requested information in a timely manner,” added the report.

“Our city assets team are reviewing opportunities, and there is the possibility of a new health hub on the site with a number of potential services including a medical centre/GP practice to be explored. Alternative options will need to factor in the financial and viability considerations.”

Council leader Stephen Simkins (Lab. Bilston South) said: “The much-loved Heath Town Baths and Library remain a priority for the council and in particular the ward councillors. The council remains fully committed to seeing this historic building put back into beneficial use for the local community and wider city.”

Over the years a number of planned projects – including a bid by Wolverhampton Olympic gold medal-winning former javelin thrower Tessa Sanderson to turn the premises into a sports centre in 2014 – have failed to get off the ground.

Originally opened in 1932, the building housed a main swimming pool, a children’s pool, slipper baths and a wash house with drying facilities serving the wider community.

The council’s Economy and Growth Scrutiny Panel will discuss the matter next Wednesday.