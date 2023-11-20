Relatives and friends of Wolverhampton man sought to help arrange his funeral

Wolverhampton Council's Court of Protection team has put out the public notice to help find anyone who knew David Robinson.

Mr Robinson was 82 when he died and was living in the Parkfield area of Wolverhampton.

The Protection team have asked for anyone who knew him, either as a relative or as a friend, to contact the protection and funerals officer to ensure that his funeral can be arranged.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton said: "Relatives or friends of a man who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with Wolverhampton Council’s Court of Protection Team so that his funeral can be arranged.

"David Robinson, who was 82, was born in Wolverhampton and lived in the Parkfield area.

"Anyone who is related to David Robinson, or has any information which may help trace his relatives, is asked to please call Protection and Funerals Officer Diane Washbrook on 07967 769826 or email her via diane.washbrook@wolverhampton.gov.uk."