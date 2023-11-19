Wolverhampton is officially lit up for Christmas after an afternoon of family fun
Wolverhampton got officially into the Christmas spirit on Saturday as the city centre was lit up for the festive season.
Organised by Wolverhampton City Council, music and fun for all ages featured in Queen Square as the crowds gathered for the big switch on by Father Christmas.
Lia White, a former contestant from television's 'The Voice UK warmed them up in the afternoon along with boyband Damage whilst popular children's character Bluey entertained the youngsters.
They were also joined by stars of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime, Snow White, as well as the Mayor of Wolverhampton, councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, with the whole event hosted by popular Wolverhampton radio personality Dicky Dodd.
Further switch-on events will also be held on Wednesfield High Street from 4.30pm on Thursday, on Church Street, Bilston, from 4.30pm on Friday 4, on Upper Green, Tettenhall, from 4.30pm next Saturday and at Bantock House from 4.30pm on Sunday November 26.,