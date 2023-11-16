Police and ambulance called after car flips over on busy Wolverhampton road

The crash took place on Cannock Road, in the Fallings Park area of the city.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene just before 6am today.

It sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

Paramedics said they found a man who was the driver of the car but he did not require treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 5.59am to an overturned car on Cannock Road, Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car.

"He did not require assessment from ambulance staff and was discharged at the scene.”