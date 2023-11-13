New homes plan for historic crumbling mansion site in Wolverhampton gets go-ahead despite objections

Built in 1758, Stockwell House and neighbouring Grooms Cottage in Stockwell Road, Tettenhall, lies within a conservation area and has been described by owner Gerard Bailey of Fusion Properties, as being in a state of disrepair.

Mr Bailey has submitted an application for the new homes development which has been recommended for approval by city council planners tomorrow.

The proposals will pave the way for the existing buildings to be repaired, modernised and extended.

However, nine letters of objection against the plans have been received, citing a number of reasons including the impact of the development on badgers and the conservation area, potential traffic problems and the devaluation of adjoining properties.

In a report to council bosses, planning officer Ragbir Sahota said: “The existing detached three-storey house with its associated gardens, garages and outbuildings is in a poor state of repair and are all in desperate need of modernisation – along with the maintenance of the grounds of the properties.

“Alongside the building of three detached houses, this proposal seeks the extensive refurbishment of the existing house and cottage, with modest extensions to bring the houses into habitable living conditions. The plans also make provisions for a new access within a boundary wall along Danescourt Road that will lead to the three houses at the rear of the site.

“They are all five-bedroom detached homes with parking space provided and private rear amenities. The proposed development to the works at Stockwell House and Grooms Cottage are welcomed as the buildings are in a poor state of repair and in need of desperate refurbishment.

“The work involve the removal of 25 of the 50 mature trees on site. It is essential that the loss of trees is mitigated by the same number of replacement trees either on site or to enhance the woodland or open green space nearby. The loss of any mature trees is regrettable, but in this case the benefits of restoring the listed building and replacement tree planting mitigation make the proposal acceptable,” he added.