College cricket pavilion in Wolverhampton applies for premises licence

The proposals for Tettenhall College and its facilities will be decided next week.

The plans are in respect of the sale of alcohol on the premises and the provision of live and recorded music at the college’s pavilion and playing pitches in Wood Road.

A number of public objections to the application have been received by email to council licensing bosses, who will make a ruling on the proposals next Tuesday (November 14).

Amongst correspondence sent, one letter said: “This application would be detrimental to the properties adjacent to Tettenhall College playing fields for a number of reasons. There will be excessive noise and disruption to ourselves and local residents. As an example, last year’s bonfire night celebrations were in close proximity to houses and created an unacceptable noise level.

“There was an increase in vehicular and pedestrian numbers accessing the playing fields, with no safe entrance and exit on Henwood Road. Also, even access for small sporting activities creates congestion in Woodfield Heights – and cars are regularly parked on the grass verge on Henwood Road. The provision of alcohol will potentially impact on public safety and increased disorder and nuisance to local residents.”

A further letter added: “When music events take place, the deep bass noise makes it unbearable. I am in my 90s and cannot sleep with this. Regular events and music at this premises will cause a nuisance and disturbance due to it being heard in my house. We have already been disturbed by events over the summer period.

“I think that loud music on seven days a week is excessive on account of the noise. Due to the location, the noise from events is very loud and carries across to the houses on Henwood Road. Music, PAs and crowds can all be heard until late. There are a number of elderly people that live opposite the field, as well as young children who have been disturbed by previous events,” added the complaint.

West Midlands Health, the Licensing Authority and Environmental Health have all made representations with regard to the application, and following successful mediation between all parties amendments have now been agreed. Council licenscing bosses will make a decision on the application next Tuesday.