Members of the national charity League Against Cruel Sports say greyhound racing is responsible for cruelty to the dogs from cradle to grave, and should be outlawed in the UK.

It comes as bosses from the local authority gave the go-ahead to plan by Arena Racing Company (ARC) for a new racecourse in Wolverhampton.

Figures from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain show that 2,300 racing greyhounds died between 2018 and 2022, with 868 dying at the tracks themselves, and more than 22,000 injuries being sustained.

Emily Lawrence, campaign manager at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: "The high number of deaths and injuries associated with greyhound racing shows the industry is inherently dangerous and flies in the face of animal welfare. We know this is just a small snapshot of the cruelty the dogs suffer.

"We are calling on Wolverhampton’s councillors to look at these death and injury figures and reconsider their decision to allow this cruel sport to take place in the city."

The most recent study into greyhound racing, conducted by Professor Andrew Knight from Winchester University, established that dogs racing around oval tracks at great speeds put huge strain on the greyhounds' bodies and made injuries almost inevitable.

As there are only around 15,000 racing greyhounds in the country at any one time, the figures indicate that many of these will end up being killed or injured.

Emily added: "We live in a nation of animal lovers and the people of Wolverhampton would be horrified to know that greyhound racing is arriving in the city once they understand the true death and injury toll the 'sport' exacts on the dogs."

The League, along with a significant number of other animal welfare charities, is calling for greyhound racing to be phased out and for the animals to be found loving retirement homes.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: "As the local planning authority we have a statutory duty to consider this application based on planning grounds alone.

"The business owner has complete responsibility for the welfare of the dogs and in their application state: 'The kennels and course would be licensed by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), which is the governing and regulatory body for licensed greyhound racing in Great Britain. There are strict rules that need to be adhered to, with the course and kennels being operated by staff licensed by the GBGB and in accordance with their rules'."

The Arena Racing Company was contacted and did not wish to comment.