Disruption on rail line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton due to signalling fault

Trains running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury are having to operate at a reduced speed due to the issue, according to West Midlands Railways.

The problem is now expected to last until the end of Wednesday.

The company first alerted people to the issue at around 7.20am.

In a post on social media at around 9.30am the firm said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system. Services will run at reduced speed. We apologise about the disruption, this is expected to last until the end of the day."