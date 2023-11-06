Views sought on Wolverhampton park improvement plan

An online survey has been launched to gather public opinion on proposals to improve Northwood Park near Bushbury.

Members of the public are requested to provide feedback on plans to modernise an existing play area, sports pitches, picnic benches and pathways.

Ideas have also been put forward to remove rose beds at the park’s entrance and create a new wildflower meadow to attract insects and wildlife.

Council bosses are looking to remove outdated play equipment and install new facilities for disabled children, as well as fitting extra seating on pathways and new picnic benches for families.

Other proposals include an overhaul of the existing five-a-side football and basketball sports courts and seating areas.

A council spokesman said: “We would like to carry out improvements to Northwood Park and are very keen to hear the views of local people and visitors. We have listed some suggestions and would like to hear which options people consider to be of particular importance. Any additional thoughts or ides are also welcomed.

“We would like to hear how satisfied people are with the park, what the barriers are for using it and how safe people feel when they are there. All comments will be treated in the strictext confidence.”

People have until November 19 to take part in the survey, which can be found online at consultation.wolverhampton.gov.uk/environment/northwood-park-improvements/consultation/subpage.2023-01-05.8338300615