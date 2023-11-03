Youth centre receives generous donation of football equipment

Ash Raju, who runs and operates two restaurants in the Wolverhampton area, has donated new football equipment to The Way Youth Zone, a youth-led space, which offers a variety of activities for young people aged between eight and 18 in Wolverhampton.

The equipment, which included footballs, bibs, cones, agility training ladders and hurdles, was presented to the organisation by Mr Raju alongside local solicitor and parliamentary candidate for Wolverhampton, Warinder Juss.

Mr Raju and his restaurants have been supporting grassroots football in the local community as part of McDonald’s Fun Football programme.

Earlier this year, the local restaurants sponsored the under 12’s girls youth team for New Park Village, helping to fund their new kits for the year ahead and also contributed training equipment and kit at a primary school in the Graisley area.

Mr Raju said: “Youth football is incredibly important to me and for our community, which is why we continue to support local teams through each restaurant.

"Having grown up and played football in the local area myself as a child I am delighted to support The Way Youth Zone as it’s such a great organisation for young people in Wolverhampton.

"I look forward to seeing the football equipment being used to keep the members active and engaged.”

Now in its 22nd year, McDonald’s Fun Football programme is committed to providing over 10 million hours of free football opportunities to over 1 million children by 2026.

McDonald’s Fun Football sessions are taking place across the entire UK this year.

