Man injured following M6 crash between car and lorry

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that a man has been left with minor injuries following a collision on the M6 southbound carriageway.

The incident took place at around 7pm on Wednesday and saw a car collide with a lorry between Walsall's junction 10 and Wednesbury's junction 9.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a car on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 10 and 9 at 7.14pm.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. The driver of the car, a man, was assessed and treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene. The driver of the lorry did not wish to be assessed."

The busy motorway was reopened shortly after.