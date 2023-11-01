Motorcyclist flees and passenger left fighting for life after Wolverhampton crash

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a crash involving a motorbike on Dixon Road in Wolverhampton around 1.12pm, with an ambulance arriving alongside Midland Air Ambulance.

Medics then treated a man who had been a pillion passenger on the motorbike and who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

He received advanced trauma care and was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment, while the service confirmed that no other patients at the scene required treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “A pillion passenger on a motorbike has sustained life-threatening injuries following a collision in Wolverhampton today.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.12pm to collision involving a motorbike on Dixon Street and sent one ambulance, the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man. He was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment under emergency blue light conditions via land ambulance with staff from Midland Air Ambulance travelling for continued treatment en route.

“No further patients required treatment.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Dixon Street, Wolverhampton shortly after 1pm today after the passenger of a motorcycle was injured in a collision.

"Officers attended to support West Midlands Ambulance Service, with the injured person taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

"The rider of the bike fled the scene and enquiries are now ongoing to track them down.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat or 101 quoting log number 2254 of 1 November."