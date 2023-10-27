Head-on crash which killed driver happened during his 'inappropriate' attempt to overtake

By David TooleyWolverhampton

A retired brewery worker died in a head-on crash after "inappropriately" trying to overtake a lorry on a rural Shropshire B-road, an inquest was told.

Two other people were injured in the crash
Brian Stephen Harrison had been driving his Honda from his home in Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton, to his caravan at Lake Vyrnwy via the B4393 Alberbury Road, in Ford, near Shrewsbury, on July 10, 2023.

