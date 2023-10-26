Invite to join free ‘family spooktacular’ for Halloween

The Bob Jones Community Hub in Bromley Street, Blakenhall. Photo: Google Street View

The event at the Bob Jones Community Hub in Blakenhall on Tuesday, October 31, will feature a variety of activities including pumpkin carving, face-painting, arts and crafts and lots of games. There will also be a live DJ, competitions and a visit from Wolves mascot Wolfie.

As many youngsters as possible are encouraged to come along to the celebration at the Bromley Street centre between 4 and 8pm. Councillor Sally Green said: “This is the first time a large Halloween event has been held in Blakenhall so we’re very excited. It’s not a cash-rich area and this party has been organised thanks to sponsorship from a number of local businesses and the three local councillors who have all donated ward funds.

“There will be a prize for the best fancy dress costume and also a chance for children to do some trick or treating. We’ve got some very realistic looking joke tombstones that will feature as part of the Halloween decorations that we are putting up inside and outside the centre.

“We’ve also had lots of wonderful donations from local businesses, including bags of sweets and refreshments from the Lakshmi Sweet Centre on Dudley Road. There will be goodie bags for everyone and no child will leave empty-handed.

“This is a great way of bringing people together and it has a real feelgood community vibe to it. The mayor, Cllr Dr Michael Hardacre and mayoress Lynn Plant will also be in attendance. We’ve had 4,000 flyers printed and distributed to local schools so we hope as many youngsters as possible come along on the day,” she added.