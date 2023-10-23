Wolverhampton domestic abuse charity holding groundbreaking conference

Councillor Caroline Owen

The Purple Pledge Domestic Abuse and Employment Conference is being held a Millennium Point, Birmingham, on Friday.

The Purple Pledge is The Haven, Wolverhampton, campaign to enlist businesses to improve their domestic violence policies.

Through domestic abuse training workplaces can become safe open spaces where every vulnerable employee at risk feels comfortable to disclose abuse, and employers and colleagues feel empowered to support.

Langley Councillor Caroline Owen, who is a development officer at The Haven, Wolverhampton, believes the conference could not have come at a better time.

She said: "According to research by the ONS, 2.4 million people experienced domestic abuse last year. That’s five per cent of adults over 16 in the UK.

"We want to see businesses do more to support their staff which is why we developed the Purple Pledge."

She added: Domestic abuse can touch businesses of any size so we welcome anyone with an interest in better supporting people to come along to our Purple Pledge: Domestic Abuse and Employment Conference."

"It will be an inspiring day of sharing experiences, knowledge, awareness, and information. As well as all of this you will be able to find out more about our Purple Pledge and take advantage of special price training bundles."

Labour Yardley MP Jess Phillips will be opening the conference and there will be a host of speakers including survivors, professionals and inspiring women with stories to tell.

Topics up for discussion include domestic abuse and men, forced marriage, honour based abuse, the law and policing, childhood domestic abuse experiences, spiking, wellbeing and fitness, co-parenting and domestic abuse and violence against women and girls and safety.

For tickets for the conference 9.30am till 3pm.

