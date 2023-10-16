Wolverhampton hosts cafes to mark World Menopause Day

By Joe Sweeney

Women in Wolverhampton who are going through the menopause are invited to attend a series of information cafes being held at libraries in the city this week.

Bilston Library in Mount Pleasant. Photo: Google Street View
Wednesday marks World Menopause Day and as well as women, people of all genders, ages and backgrounds are welcome to come along and discuss menopause in an accessible, respectful and confidential space.

The first menopause cafe will take place tomorrow at Bilston Library from 11.30am-1.30pm, followed by events on Wednesday at Tettenhall Library from 2-4pm, and Penn Library on Thursday from 10am-noon.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the council’s cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: “According to a recent study, around 13 million women in the UK are currently either peri or post-menopausal. So many women are sharing this experience, and yet it can be hard to talk about it.

“Everyone’s experience of menopause will be slightly different but there is also so much people will have in common, and so much people can learn from one another. The menopause cafes give people the chance to talk about their experiences, and find out how they can help to manage the impacts of menopause on our health, relationships, work and so much more.”

World Menopause Day is held every year on October 18 and aims to raise awareness of the menopause and the support available for improving health and wellbeing. For more information on the cafes visit menopausecafe.net

General help and advice on the menopause can also be found at nhs.uk/conditions/menopause

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

