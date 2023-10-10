Annual Diwali festival set to light up Wolverhampton this weekend

This year's Diwali festival in Phoenix Park, Blakenhall, is being capped at 8,000 visitors for safety reasons. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

The festival of lights, hosted by Shri Krishan Mandir and The Elias Mattu Foundation, will take place in the park off Dudley Road, Blakenhall, on Saturday between 4pm and 8.30pm.

Following the switching on of the lights at 8pm, there will be a huge fireworks display.

Live entertainment throughout the day will be provided by Pargan Bhindal, DJ Nav Entertainments, Sansar Maan, Hit the Dhol, Giddha Sherniya Da, Jodi Dancers, Nepalese Dance Performance and main headline artist Team Banger.

People are advised to arrive early as the event is operating at a reduced capacity this year to ensure the safety of visitors.

Revised safety plans mean the festival is being capped at 8,000 guests, reducing the capacity by a third.

It will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so once capacity has been reached the gates will shut and a one-in, one-out system will be put in place.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for visitor city, said: “This is a fantastic free event for all the family, featuring top quality entertainment and a fantastic firework display. We encourage everyone to plan early and come along to celebrate this important event in the city’s calendar.

“Please be assured that plans are already being worked on for next year to enable us to welcome as many of you as possible to Phoenix Park to enjoy what is always a fantastic event for our community.”

The Elias Mattu Foundation, which was instrumental in first establishing the event in Phoenix Park, was set up in memory of much-loved former Wolverhampton mayor and city councillor Elias Mattu, who died in 2018.

The organisation helps local communities in need by delivering food parcels.

Elias’s widow Councillor Asha Mattu, said: “The Diwali Mela has been celebrated in Phoenix Park for the past 12 years. It began when Councillor Elias Mattu and Mohan Lal Sharma from the Shree Krishan Mandir got together and – after many meetings – agreed that this important community event should be celebrated every year.

“A lot of planning meetings and hard work still go into organising the festival. Since last year we have had F9, who sponsor artists from the UK and abroad, come on board to support us. Our Sikh temples also sponsor the event, and of course Wolverhampton Council. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the whole city to come together and celebrate.”

Additional support is given by the Indian Multicultural Society, Gurudwara Sikh Council and Gujarati Association.

For more details, or if you would like to trade at this year’s event, phone or email The Elias Mattu Foundation on 07904 310530 or ashamattu@eliasmattufoundation.com.