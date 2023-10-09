Shop plan for multiple occupancy homes in Wolverhampton rejected over 'unacceptable impact'

The houses on Dunstall Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

The properties, which are located at a busy junction on the corner of Dunstall Road and Leicester Street, Wolverhampton, are both HMOs (houses of multiple occupancy).

Plans to add a single-storey extension to the rear of the building and turn the ground floor into a commercial and retail unit were submitted by Mr Rohullah Azizi.

However, a statement from Wolverhampton Council planning officer Stephen Alexander refusing the development, said: “The proposed commercial use of the property and the lack of sufficient, convenient and well laid out onsite parking would have an unacceptable impact on pedestrian and highway safety.

“The introduction of a vehicular and pedestrian access point and parking area from Leicester Street, and the associated coming and goings would be likely to cause noise disturbance to the detriment of the existing and future occupiers of the adjacent residential property on Leicester Street.”

A report from the officer who inspected the site added: “The properties are located adjacent to a busy mini roundabout at the junction of Staveley Road, Dunstall Road, Leicester Street. These roads are regularly used by commuters as part of a ‘rat run’ to avoid delays on the primary arterial route along Waterloo Road and Stafford Road.

“Dunstall Road is also a bus route with the number 5 service running between the city centre and Codsall. The proposed provision of two general car parking spaces would be well below the required standard. In conclusion, this site is on a very congested roundabout with double lines immediately in front of the property and a narrow street with a busy medical centre opposite.”