Boy left with 'potentially serious injuries' after being hit by car in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended at around half seven on Monday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident on Parkfield Road at 7.23am, with one ambulance and a paramedic attending.

On arrival, they discovered the boy, a pedestrian, had been involved in a collision with a car.

He was treated for "potentially serious, but non-life threatening" injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital.

The full West Midlands Ambulance statement said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Parkfield Road at 7.23am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a boy, who was the pedestrian.

"He was treated for a potentially serious, but non-life-threatening before being taken to New Cross Hospital."