Wolverhampton school celebrating after inspection success

Staff and pupils celebrate Trinity C of E Primary Academy's Ofsted success.

Staff and pupils at Trinity C of E Primary Academy in Wolverhampton have been celebrating after their school was rated Good by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited the Heath Town school in July and, in their report published recently, say that staff and leaders cared about, and wanted the best for, all pupils and worked hard to provide the opportunities and experiences to help their children succeed.

Inspectors said the school’s vision of together as one was fully realised at Trinity C of E Primary, with pupils from a range of backgrounds and cultures welcomed and treated equally and working and playing together harmoniously.

Leaders were found to have designed a broad and ambitious curriculum for all pupils, including for the youngest children in the school, and their focus on English and mathematics had paid off, with pupil achievement rising and now in line with national outcomes.

Children in the early years were found to have made a strong start to their education, learning about the importance of good behaviour, listening attentively, taking turns and sharing equipment fairly, with positive attitudes to learning continuing as they moved through the school.

The inspectors also felt that teachers had good subject knowledge and were confident in delivering lessons and, consequently, pupils enjoyed learning and achieved well.

Teachers skilfully adapted work for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), enabling them to follow the same curriculum as their classmates.

Meanwhile, it was found that staff worked closely with parents, hosting workshops like phonics to help them to support their children at home.

The report also stated that leaders wanted pupils to enjoy all aspects of school life and provided a vibrant and well equipped school environment, indoors and outside, and a wide range of extra-curricular experiences which helped pupils to extend their skills beyond the classroom.

Inspectors rated the overall effectiveness of the school Good, with the five inspection areas, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision, all rated Good.

Head of School Ben Lyons said: "We are proud of this wonderful achievement.

"I am delighted for the staff, children and the community who have worked tremendously hard to live out our shared vision for Trinity C of E Primary Academy.

“A special mention must also go to our Executive Headteacher Denise Dalton and Harinder Jandu, our Chair of the Local Academy Committee, who have been a key driving force in raising standards at Trinity."

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for Education, Skills and Work, said: "This is a very pleasing report for Trinity C of E Primary Academy and I would like to congratulate Ben Lyons and his team, and parents and pupils, on their success."