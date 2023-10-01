Public urged to buy a brick to help build new haven

The Haven is asking members of the public to ‘Buy A Brick’ to support the build, which will match previous builds like this one

The Haven Wolverhampton, the charity that supports women and children victims of domestic abuse and is marking its 50th anniversary this year, has begun the construction of eight new purpose-built apartments at a cost of £1 million.

To coincide with the start of the build and October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the charity has launched its ‘Buy A Brick’ campaign, where people can support the new build by buying an individual brick for £30 each.

Individuals and businesses can play a part in ensuring more safe spaces are available to meet the ever-demanding need in the city by buying bricks that will be displayed on a virtual wall.

The Haven Wolverhampton acquired the land, measuring 7,378 square feet, in 2005.

Originally, it had a ‘no development’ restriction that was recently lifted by Wolverhampton Council and the land’s change of use reflects the council’s dedication to the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and its Safe Accommodation Strategy.

The new apartments will also offer accessible living to those with mobility issues who need a safe space.

The build follows a consultation with women who have used The Haven Wolverhampton’s services and expressed a need for more self-contained living spaces.

Jade Secker, fundraising manager at The Haven Wolverhampton, said: “We hope that the community will get behind us on our big build.

"Like many of our other new projects, this project was shaped by insights from the women we support.

"We listened to them and are determined to provide what they, and, sadly, future women and children will need.

“Our purpose-built accommodation will provide a safe and secure place for women and children to heal from the trauma they’ve experienced, offering them the chance to rebuild their lives.

"This lifeline is so important and we invite everyone to be a part of our lasting legacy with our new ‘Buy A Brick’ campaign.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to those who have pledged their support so far.”

The Haven Wolverhampton is one of the UK’s largest independent refuge providers, which provides practical and emotional support services to women and children who are affected by domestic abuse and homelessness.