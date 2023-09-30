Wolverhampton murder probe police ‘subjected to abuse’ by dog walkers

The entrance leading to Warnford Walk in Merry Hill in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

The 16-year-old was fatally stabbed in Warnford Walk at around 4.30pm on Monday September 18.

Councillor Wendy Dalton said that several officers had been shouted at by dog walkers unable to gain access to nearby fields, and also a few people whose vehicles were in a local car park that was sealed off while police carried out quick-time enquiries.

She said: “It was only a few people who got frustrated over certain areas being cordoned off, but the police had an important job to so.

“However, the general public should have more understanding because this sort of thing just isn’t fair.

"Our police do an amazing job in often very difficult circumstances and I have the utmost respect for them and appreciate all that they do for us.”

Councillor Dalton added that the Merry Hill ward previously had a police hub at Pennwood Flats, but due to reduced resources local officers had been deployed to Low Hill.

However, she revealed that in the wake of this month’s tragedy, she had received news that the area was to receive extra help.

She said: “I was told at our recent PACT meeting that the Home Office has provided extra funding to support areas such as Merry Hill until April 2025, and I am absolutely delighted by this."