Free flu vaccinations to be offered to children in Wolverhampton

Youngsters aged two and three-years-old can now receive a flu vaccination

Those aged between two and three-years-old are now eligible to receive the vaccination, which will be delivered at their GP surgery.

Parents or guardians who have not yet received a letter or text from their GP inviting their children to have the vaccination have been encouraged to contact their surgery as soon as possible.

For the majority of youngsters, the vaccination will be given using a nasal spray, rather than a needle.

Children who require a pork gelatine-free alternative, or who are unable to have the nasal spray for medical reasons, can receive an injectable vaccination on request.

John Denley, Wolverhampton's direction of public health, said: "Flu can be deadly and is easily spread by children and adults.

"The free vaccine is the best way to protect your children and other family members, particularly more vulnerable relatives like grandparents or those with underlying health conditions, from becoming ill because of flu."

Flu vaccinations will also be rolled out to children in schools in the city this autumn, with those from Reception to Year 11 eligible for the jab.

The jabs will be administered by Vaccination UK nurses in school, starting with special schools.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, added: "The flu virus is a highly infectious respiratory virus that can spread very quickly among children.

"Vaccinating your child will not only help protect them from getting flu but also prevent it from spreading to other children, as well as vulnerable family members and friends.

"The vaccine is quick and painless and is proven to be extremely effective against flu."

Schools are now providing information about the vaccine to families of eligible children, who are being encouraged to complete the online consent forms as soon as possible.