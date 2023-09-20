Eerie calm, but unease for residents after stabbing on walk

A piece of police tape was all that remained at the scene from the cordon

Warnford Walk in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton was quiet and rainy on Wednesday, with a small piece of police tape and a policewoman standing outside a house the only reminder of what had happened in the days before.

Just 24 hours earlier, the area, which is a pedestrianised walk inside Fareham Crescent, was a crime scene after a 16-year-old was found with stab wounds, with police cordoning off a large area, including Fareham Crescent, Hamble Road, Lulworth Walk, and Strathfield Walk.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene on the entrance to Warnford Walk at Fareham Crescent.

Flowers were left on a tree at the entrance to Warnford Walk at the junction of Fareham Crescent

Four men have since been arrested, three on suspicion of murder and one on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenager had been found on the walk on Monday at 4.30pm and the next day and a half saw police officers and forensic teams in the area, with residents unable to leave their homes until the cordon was lifted.

One man, who asked not to be named, said he had seen police cutting the cordon at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night and spoke about how he felt about the incident, describing it as a one-off.

He said: "I looked out of the window last night and saw them removing the cordon, so I've been able to go out today.

"We've not lived here long and not seen much in the way of disorder or anything like that, so it's shocking to see what's happened around here.

"I'm not too worried about anything else happening around here as I think it was just a one-off and an isolated incident".

Other people living further down the road were still taking in the enormity of what had happened, with one woman, who asked not to be named, saying she had heard the sounds outside and later seen forensic officers on the walkway.

The area around where the stabbing took place was a quiet and eerie one, with little sign of the police action from the day before

She said: "I was here on the night and heard lots of noises outside, so looked outside and saw a few people running about, but thought nothing of it until I saw the police walking about.

"Yesterday, I was at home as I don't really go out and saw someone who looked like they were from forensics outside as, apparently, the lad had staggered past here and there was blood on the pavement.

"It's very unsettling as there's been a few incidents in the past with people, but never anything as bad as this and I just feel for his family."

Another woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was considering moving away as she felt the area was getting more and more dangerous and described what she had seen and heard.

She said: "I was at home last night and my children said they could hear shouting and screaming outside, so I looked out and saw someone jumping over the metal fence where a set of houses are and there was more shouting, screaming and crying from a house.

"I feel very upset and unhappy about what has happened as I've got young children and dogs and there's too many incidents happening around here, like that kid who got stabbed a few years ago, and I'm seriously considering moving out as it's just getting dangerous.