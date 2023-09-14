Trains delayed between Birmingham and Wolverhampton as emergency services called to 'incident'

Trains running between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton have been delayed or cancelled due to emergency services dealing with an "incident".

Services running between Birmingham and Wolverhampton have been impacted
Rail passengers are facing major disruption as a result of the incident, which was reported by West Midlands Railway Service at around 2.20pm today.

Some services running between Birmingham and Wolverhampton are consequently seeing delays of more than one hour.

Trains running between Birmingham and Smethwick and Walsall and Wolverhampton have also been impacted.

Rail tickets are currently being accepted with West Midlands Metro and National Express West Midlands buses between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

More updates to follow.

