Wolverhampton dementia project relaunches with support of golden couple

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough meet their Comfort Doll namesakes

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough were given personalised Comfort Dolls by Age UK Wolverhampton as part of a relaunch of the project by the charity, which works to help support older people across the city.

The two dolls were designed to look as close to the couple as possible, with Hugh's wearing a rainbow jersey, the prize for a world champion cyclist, while Anita's wore a pink cardigan and had fair coloured hair.

Both Hugh and Anita said they were really please with how their dolls looked and praised the project.

Hugh said: "I think it's super and they've managed to get the rainbow stripes, which only a world champion in cycling can wear, exactly right in terms of the colour.

"The project itself is amazing and the ladies involved were telling me how many they make and the fact that they give them to people and it helps with dementia is wonderful and the hours they spend doing this is something to be admired.

"I also think it's extremely flattering that they chose myself and Anita for the dolls for the relaunch, so thank you very much for that."

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough pose with their Comfort Dolls, members of the Comfort Dolls group and Age UK Wolverhampton and some of the dolls on offer

Anita said: "I think the doll is really lovely and I wish I had hair like that these days, but anything that helps people who are disadvantaged is good and nice to be involved with.

"I think the ladies here do a brilliant job and it's not only helping the people with dementia, but it's helping them too as they are sitting together and chatting, so I think it helps everyone all around."

It was a way for Age UK Wolverhampton to fully relaunch the project, which provides the dolls for free to dementia patients across Wolverhampton and which can have a major therapeutic effect for patients, after a period of inactivity.

Project manager June Thomas has taken over the running of the group, which now numbers about five volunteers who meet on a Tuesday to cut, sew and create the dolls, which come with a name and a range of looks.

Ms Thomas said it was nice to be able to get the project back up and running again and spoke about the plans going forwards.

She said: "I've taken over the group and got some new ladies into the group, but we are always on the lookout for new volunteers, particularly volunteers with ideas, to come and make the dolls.

"We also want to get them out into the community, ideally individuals, but also care homes as they can request them.

"It was great to be able to make the doll replicas of Hugh and Anita and we want to showcase this work to get more dolls out into the community and help give comfort to people who suffer from dementia."