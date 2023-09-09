Bird's-eye-view of Wolverhampton commercial building gutted by fire as firefighters remain on scene

By Rob Smith WolverhamptonPublished: Comments

West Midlands Fire Service has shared an aerial photo of a Wolverhampton building that was wrecked by fire overnight.

The building seen from above. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
The building seen from above. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Emergency crews were called to the commercial building off Hickman Avenue at about 8.45pm on Friday, to reports of a large blaze inside.

Black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky for miles around. Three fire engines initially responded but as many as 12 were in attendance later that night as calls came in from across the city.

Smoke was seen for miles around. Photo: @rkmbzzz

Crews worked through the night, first to extinguish the flames then to make the building as safe as possible.

The firefighters had to work on the outside of the structure due to the "internal collapse of the building", the fire service said.

The building seen from above. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

On Saturday morning a spokesperson for the fire service said crews were still in attendance as of 8.30am and would be checking on the building throughout the course of today.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News