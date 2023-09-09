The building seen from above. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Emergency crews were called to the commercial building off Hickman Avenue at about 8.45pm on Friday, to reports of a large blaze inside.

Black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky for miles around. Three fire engines initially responded but as many as 12 were in attendance later that night as calls came in from across the city.

Smoke was seen for miles around. Photo: @rkmbzzz

Crews worked through the night, first to extinguish the flames then to make the building as safe as possible.

The firefighters had to work on the outside of the structure due to the "internal collapse of the building", the fire service said.

