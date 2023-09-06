Hotel planned for landmark tower block in Wolverhampton city centre

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhampton

A 90-bed hotel has been earmarked for a landmark multi-storey building in central Wolverhampton, with artists' impressions suggesting the hotel will be a Travelodge.

Artists' impressions of a Travelodge at Mander House. Photo: Bankfoot APAM.
Artists' impressions of a Travelodge at Mander House. Photo: Bankfoot APAM.

According to the images on the Bankfoot APAM website, Mander House could be redeveloped into a Travelodge as part of phased proposals for the tower block by overseas investors.

