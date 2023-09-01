Brother of alleged driver in Wolverhampton death crash said he 'heard voices' telling him to make police call

Asim Khan, the brother of Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, was at home with his mother, his cousin and other family members when he was informed by his brother about the accident on the Birmingham New Road, on the evening of March 14, 2019.
The brother of the man accused of driving the car which killed two youngsters in Wolverhampton said he 'heard voices' telling him to make a telephone call saying it had been stolen.
Asim Khan, the brother of Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, was at home with his mother, his cousin and other family members when he was informed by his brother about the accident on the Birmingham New Road, on the evening of March 14, 2019.