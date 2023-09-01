Brother of alleged driver in Wolverhampton death crash said he 'heard voices' telling him to make police call

Premium
By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

The brother of the man accused of driving the car which killed two youngsters in Wolverhampton said he 'heard voices' telling him to make a telephone call saying it had been stolen.

Sanjay Singh, 10, and his brother Pawanveer
Sanjay Singh, 10, and his brother Pawanveer

Asim Khan, the brother of Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, was at home with his mother, his cousin and other family members when he was informed by his brother about the accident on the Birmingham New Road, on the evening of March 14, 2019.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Crime
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News