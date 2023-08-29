Fire crews work to tackle blaze at industrial unit in Wolverhampton

Fire crews have been working to put out the blaze on the Ettingshall Road

Around six pumps from Bilston, Fallings Park and Wolverhampton fire stations and a ladder from Walsall fire station were called to reports of the unit being on fire on Ettingshall Road near Bilston at around 5.13pm.

They arrived to find a commercial unit near the Webner Industrial Estate measuring 10 metres by 25 metres on fire and used two main jets and one hose reel to get the fire under control, with reports from the scene around 5.45 of good progress being made.

The area around the unit was cordoned off, with safety checks being made, while National Rail were also alerted due to the unit being near the electrical lines on the West Coast Main Line.

