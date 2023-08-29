Fire crews work to tackle blaze at industrial unit in Wolverhampton

Fire crews have been working to get a blaze at a Wolverhampton industrial unit under control.

Around six pumps from Bilston, Fallings Park and Wolverhampton fire stations and a ladder from Walsall fire station were called to reports of the unit being on fire on Ettingshall Road near Bilston at around 5.13pm.

They arrived to find a commercial unit near the Webner Industrial Estate measuring 10 metres by 25 metres on fire and used two main jets and one hose reel to get the fire under control, with reports from the scene around 5.45 of good progress being made.

The area around the unit was cordoned off, with safety checks being made, while National Rail were also alerted due to the unit being near the electrical lines on the West Coast Main Line.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of an industrial unit on fire on the Ettingshall Road at 5.13pm and six pumps from Bilston, Fallings Park and Wolverhampton were sent to the scene, along with a ladder from Walsall fire station.

"They arrived to find a commercial unit measuring 10 metres by 25 metres on fire, with the building also 10 metres away from the railway lines, so National Rail have been alerted to inform trains about this.

"The teams were making good progress, with two main jets and a hose reel being used, although they were still dealing with it at this time, with the area cordoned off and safety checks being done."

