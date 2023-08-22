Smartly dressed dog taken into care after police called to Wolverhampton railway station over concerns owner was intoxicated

The dog was spotted looking out of the window of a police van. Photo: @BTPBlackCountry

The dog, which was dressed in a blue shirt, was recovered by British Transport Police (BTP) at Wolverhampton railway station.

Officers attended on Friday and the dog was temporarily placed in alternative care.

Police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

The dog was temporarily kept in a police van and officers posted a photo of it on Twitter looking out the window.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers were called to Wolverhampton railway station following reports of an intoxicated woman and concern for the welfare of her dog.

"Officers attended and the dog has been temporarily placed in alternative care.

"Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

The post on Twitter led to one person asking if officers had dressed the dog up for the photo.

BTP responded: "Can confirm the fashion crime was not our doing!"