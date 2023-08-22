Duo team up again for exhibition in stunning countryside setting

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/23.Gill Jordan, famous for her portrayal of Doreen Tipton, and fellow artist Derek Powell-Jones, who are exhibiting their work at Chillington Hall..

And it will be a familiar venue for Gill – known for her comedy person Doreen Tipton – as the beautiful backdrop of Chillington Hall is where she filmed for the television show Time Crashers and did some comedy sketches as her famous alter ego.

Gill will exhibit some of her paintings with Derek Powell-Jones, who she met whilst performing in Rugeley several years ago.

He had done a portrait of her for a competition in which people were invited to paint the Queen of the Black Country, and his work was displayed at the Red Rose Theatre in the town.

It sparked an interest in art and she ended up going to Thursday night classes where Derek was the tutor.

This is the second exhibition the pair will have staged, the first was at Bishton Hall, Stafford last year.

Derek has been active for over 60 years and is also renowned for his paintings of railway scenes – three of his pictures have hung in RMT headquarters in London for over 30 years and another called Castles at Stafford Road, Wolverhampton can be seen in the Great Western pub in the city.

Gill said the setting for the exhibition, which features a 60-acre-pool within the extensive grounds, was ideal and she and Derek were looking forward to meeting people.

She said: "It really is a beautiful estate and buildings and it is great to be able to display some of the artwork we have created there, from portraits to landscapes, some of which will be familiar to visitors.

"Derek was my mentor if you like, we met by chance at a show I did in Rugeley and he helped bring out any artistic talent I had."

Gill, meanwhile is still performing and will be in pantomime as Doreen Tipton with Alison Hammond at the Birmingham Hippodrome later this year.

The exhibition of paintings at Chillington Hall starts on Thursday and Friday of this week from 10am-12.

It then runs next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4pm.