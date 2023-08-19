Police seize 435 cannabis plants in raid on three Wolverhampton flats 'with linked wiring'

Officers carrying out a drugs warrant at three flats in Tettenhall Road discovered and bagged up 435 cannabis plants.
At one flat the floor and ceiling had been cut and wiring passed into the flat above and below.
Police seized huge amounts of cannabis during a raid on three flats in Wolverhampton that were "linked by wiring".
