Crystal’s tale of how she took flight is told in book

Crystal Silverwood, who escaped domestic abuse in the Caribbean to build a new life in the UK, starting out in Wolverhampton. Photo: Crystal Silverwood.

Crystal Silverwood, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and grew up in Jamaica, first came to the country as a 16-year-old looking for a better life.

She stayed at The Haven, the city’s charity that supports women and children forced to flee for their safety, and after working with them went on to receive the Queen’s Award for Volunteering.

Now aged 33 and married with two children, a boy and a girl aged three and 10 months, Crystal has just published a book, Butterfly Woman (Time to Fly), in which she tells her inspirational story of survival.

She said: “I had always had an interest in books and reading in general, but it was during my time at The Haven that I really developed my passion for writing.

“I was very proactive and took part in almost everything they offered me, including counselling, support with immigration, cooking and baking sessions, courses on domestic violence, art and craft and writing.

"At the writing group, I wrote poems and short stories and was encouraged and told that I’m good at putting words together on paper.

Crystal's book Butterfly Woman. Photo: Crystal Silverwood.

“My book Butterfly Woman started in the hostel, where I saw a lot of other women who were facing hard times.

"My counsellor helped me with art and colouring as a way of developing mindfulness, and one of the colouring sheets had a big butterfly on it that I coloured in and put on the wall in my bedroom at the hostel.

“After a number of months I managed to get my own flat in Warstones and continued to write my book whilst studying children and young people’s mental health.

"Then I joined Talent Match based at the YMCA in Temple Street, eventually becoming a support worker, which is how I met my husband."

Crystal, who now lives in Telford with her family, was supported in publishing the book by Merry Hill Councillor Carol Hyatt, who she met after joining St Joseph’s Church in Merry Hill.

Councillor Hyatt said: “Crystal’s journey, which she shares in her book, is truly inspirational.

"Both she and her husband are valued members of our community, visiting housebound residents and joining us in helping with planting trees for our community orchard next to the library.