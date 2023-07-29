Wolverhampton based sight loss charity gets £438k fundraising boost

From left the Deputy Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Peter Lee, Beacon Centre Chief Executive Lisa Cowley and the Mayor of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard, marking the charity’s recent funding success with a cake

The Beacon Centre for the Blind, which has been supporting blind and partially sighted people since 1875, has been awarded £438,506 in National Lottery funding.

It will use the funding to develop its information, advice, and guidance service over the next five years.

The charity’s team of sight loss advisors already deal with hundreds of referrals a year in partnership with local eye healthcare professionals, to ensure no one is left feeling alone or forgotten.

The new funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes, will enable the charity to further develop the programme, reaching new communities.

Staff from the organisation celebrated the funding success during a visit by the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Andrea Goddard, and the Deputy Mayor Councillor Peter Lee.

Also in attendance was Sedgley Councillor Michael Evans.

Lisa Cowley, Beacon Centre chief executive, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

"Now, thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to ensure that no one living locally has to face sight loss alone, whatever stage of their journey they are at.

“There are approximately 40,000 blind and partially sighted people living in the Black Country, a figure that is set to grow by up to 13 per cent by 2032 so our information, advice, and guidance service, will be needed more than ever in the years ahead.”

