£5.5 million plan launched to get people more active

Chris Boardman and Andy Street sign the memorandum of understanding at Impact Fitness Academy in Tyseley, Birmingham

As part of a new partnership, announced to mark the first anniversary of the Commonwealth Games, the West Midlands Combined Authority and Sport England will work closer than ever before to make it easier for people from all parts of society to walk, cycle and take part in exercise and play sport more frequently.

They will identify and work with groups in the West Midlands who are least active, in support of the shared goal of reducing the health inequalities that exist across the region – and highlighted in the WMCA’s Health of the Region report and the recently published West Midlands Mental Health Commission report.

The West Midlands has some of the highest levels of physical inactivity in England – with one third of children and more than half of adults doing less than the recommended 30 minutes of daily physical activity.

The partnership was announced in Birmingham by Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chair, and Chris Boardman, Sport England chairman, accompanied by Haniyah Kousar, the UK’s first female Muslim wrestling coach who is based at Impact Fitness Academy in Tyseley.

It will be backed by an initial £5.5 million of joint funding from the WMCA’s Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund and National Lottery funding administered by Sport England.

The partnership will continue the Commonwealth Active Communities project which works with grassroots groups in Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, and Solihull to provide a wide range of opportunities to help people get active in their local streets and parks

It will provide grant funding for community-led projects to increase participation in sports and physical activity as a driver of better health and wellbeing

Mr Street said: “We know from work undertaken by the West Midlands Combined Authority – including the Health of the Region report and Mental Health Commission – that there are unfortunately barriers that too many local people face when it comes to taking part in sport and physical activity.

“I’m determined to address these health inequalities and this partnership with Sport England will help us in that vital effort.

“Our Legacy Enhancement Fund - combined with additional investment from Sport England - will ensure we maximise the post Games momentum to deliver tangible benefit for local people right across our region including those from some of our most deprived communities.”

Chris Boardman added: “Being active can change lives both physically and mentally and it’s important that we continue to support people in the grassroots to be active and make a difference for themselves and their communities.

“Sport England’s Uniting the Movement strategy aims to provide opportunities for all people to access sport and physical activity, regardless of their backgrounds, bank balance or postcodes, but we know that barriers for some can often be tougher to break down than others.