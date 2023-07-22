Wolverhampton great grandmother celebrates 90th birthday at Billy Wright Pub her parents ran 50 years ago

L-R Charlotte Cook (granddaughter), Jordan and Louie (great grandsons), Jackie (daughter), Glenis, and Tracy Sleet the present landlady.

Glenis Hammond turns 90 on Sunday and was given a special welcome with her family at the Billy Wright Pub in Princess Street in the city centre

She was brought up in the pub, which was then called the Greyhound, as her parents were the landlords between 1953 and 1973.

The hostelry has changed names a number of times since then but was re-launched in 2011 and named after the Wolves and England football legend.

The Greayhound.

Glenis was joined by daughter Jackie Cooke, granddaughter Charlotte and her great-grandchildren turned out as well, with a drink on the house for all of them.

She reminisced about the pub, which used to welcome Wolves players and actors from the Grand Theatre through the doors.

Glenis said: "The layout has changed, it used to be a four room pub and the upstairs is different as well but it was a long time ago.

"I remember meeting so many people who came and used the pub, it was always lively and vibrant and a nice place to grow up, if maybe unusual.

"We had people in from the Grand Theatre, the Wolves players would come in after games or training, it was close to the GPO as well so a lot of those workers would be around.

"Later on when I was old enough I would work behind the bar and Jackie would collect glasses, the whole family seemed to be involved."

Charlotte said she thought it would be a lovely idea to get the whole family together on my grandmother's birthday weekend at her childhood home which has so many memories for her and my mum and was a big part of both of their lives.