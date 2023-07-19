Trains delayed or cancelled between Wolverhampton and Birmingham due to points failure

West Midlands Railway has reported a points failure south of Wolverhampton train station

Rail passengers are facing major disruption on Wednesday morning as a result of a points failure that has been reported south of Wolverhampton train station.

Trains have consequently been cancelled at Coseley, Tipton, Dudley Port, Sandwell and Dudley, Smethwick Galton Bridge and Smethwick Rolfe Street.

As a result, Cross Country trains are said to be accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Stafford in both directions until further notice.

Midland Metro are also said to currently be accepting passengers between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street in both directions.

📢 Problems reported

🚧 Delays to services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street: Due to a points failure between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street:



ℹ https://t.co/sRAQOJvWnl — West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) July 19, 2023