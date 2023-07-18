Man charged and two others arrested after Class A drugs found in Hednesford property

A man has been charged with drug supply offences following a search of an address in Hednesford.

Class A drugs were found by police in a property in Hednesford.
Connor Kearney, 30, from Aston, Birmingham, is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on August 18 charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of criminal property.

It comes after officers searched an address in Hednesford on Thursday and found a wrap of suspected class A drugs, snap seal bags and a mobile phone.

A 45-year-old man from Wolverhampton was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a class A drug.

Another man, aged 42, from Cannock, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Both have since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

