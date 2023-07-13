Two 17-year-olds sentenced to total of 34 years for stabbing Wolverhampton teenager Ronan Kanda to death in case of mistaken identity

Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill

The names of his killers Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill can now be revealed after reporting restrictions preventing them from being named were lifted today at a sentencing hearing at the city's crown court.

Shergill was jailed for a minimum term of 16 years, while Veadhesa was handed a 18-year sentence.

Footage shown in court revealed the moment Ronan was attacked in broad daylight from behind as he was yards from home.

It was the first time court proceedings were televised from Wolverhampton Crown Court.

They were involved in a brutal attack on Ronan Kanda from behind as he walked to a friend's house to buy a PlayStation controller in Wolverhampton last year.

Ronan, who had just finished his GCSEs, was yards away from his home when he was set upon on Mount Road on the evening of June 29 2022.

He was stabbed in the heart and died at the scene.

Earlier that day, a ninja sword set and a large machete had been collected from a local post office by one of the defendants who had bought them online.

Weapons seized

Before Veadhesa and Shergill were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, judge Mr Justice Choudhury lifted reporting restrictions which had previously prevented their names from being made public.

Ronan's family, who were in the courtroom wearing 'Justice for Ronan' T-shirts, sobbed as the teenager's father Chander read a tribute to his "beautiful boy".

Veadhesa and Shergill, both wearing black suits and ties, sat next to each other in the dock and listened to proceedings.