Wolverhampton 'Walk for Compassion' this weekend will celebrate Refugee Week

The Walk for Compassion will start at Queen Square at 12.30pm and end in West Park with a picnic and games.

The event is being organised by voluntary groups who all support refugees locally: Wolverhampton City of Sanctuary, Humans of Wolverhampton, and Wolverhampton has Heart.

They will be joined in West Park by friends from Gatis Community Space and Wolverhampton Quakers.

Christine McGowan Collings MBE from Humans of Wolverhampton said: "Refugee Week is a nationwide festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

"The theme this year is compassion, something we all need. We wanted to celebrate the compassion that local people show to those seeking sanctuary in our city.

"We know how much people who have had to flee their homes value the welcome and friendship offered by people in Wolverhampton."