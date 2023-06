The rare bus manufactured in Wolverhampton in 1957 - and a bid to restore it to its former glory

A transport museum is appealing for donations to help to restore a bus made in Wolverhampton in the 1950s that is the only one of its kind remaining.

It is considered by enthusiasts to be extremely rare due to its unique sized engine The Wolverhampton Corporation Transport SUK 3 is what is known is Guy Arab, with its chassis manufactured by Guy Motors at its Fallings Park site in the city.