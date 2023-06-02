School pupils achieve big things in sports and arts

Angelina Oleschuk was a featured part of Eurovision in Liverpool

The students from Colton Hills school in Wolverhampton have achieved sporting success in boxing and karate, while another represented her country at Eurovision and two were rewarded for their poetry skills.

Year 7 student, Zidane Tazeem, competed and was crowned champion for his age category in the 2023 England Boxing National Schools Championships, held between May 13 and 14.

Zidane is following in his late brother, Haaver Tazeem’s footsteps, to become an accomplished boxer.

Haavar, who was also a former Colton Hills student and professional boxer, lost his life last year, aged 18, to a road accident.

Although Zidane has only been boxing for a year, he has since adopted his brother’s nickname in the ring and is now known as Zidane “The Problem” Tazeem.

In other sporting news, another Colton Hills student qualified for a national squad as Year 10 student, Tai Bowen was recently selected to represent the English Karate Federation following his Commonwealth success.

Tai, who trains regularly at IKON Martial Arts and Fitness Centre in Wolverhampton, secured a bronze medal at both the Commonwealth Karate Championships 2022 and again at the British Karate 4 Nations in Glasgow back in April for his group.

Year 7 student Angelina Oleschuk, who is half Ukranian, opened the Eurovision semi-final show on May 2 with another boy, Josh Carslin, aged 10.

Angelina and Josh were picked after they submitted self-filmed audition videos and Angelina said she was still reeling from the experience

She said: "I am very honoured to have been given this opportunity to perform and represent Ukraine.

"I felt very warm and welcomed despite my nerves.”

Finally, as part of King’s Charles III’s Coronation celebrations, The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, held a poetry competition with the theme being “We Have One Chance”, about the environment.

Finalists were invited to Wolverhampton Art Gallery where they performed their poems, and the winners were announced.

David Omorehionwan in Colton Hills Sixth Form won the highly commended for his age category and Rayana Itakhunov in Year 10, won the highly commended for her age category as well as the overall winner.

Olga Suta in Year 9, who was recently awarded Wolverhampton’s Young Poet Laureate, was present to perform her poem to everyone, while Poet Laureate, Kuli Kohli, also an ex-student of Colton Hills, was also invited to do a special reading of her Coronation poem.

Acting Headteacher, Stephen Blower, said: “Colton Hills has always prided itself on embracing our school’s diversity.

"The past week has been a celebration of many sporting accolades, as well as talent in the performing arts.