Wolverhampton memorial service to honour lost fathers and children to be held this month

Bushbury Crematorium is to host a fathers' memorial service

The non-religious event, organised by the Cruse Bereavement Support charity, will be held in Wolverhampton on June 17.

Held on the day before Father's Day, it will be an opportunity for people to remember their own fathers who have died.

It is also aimed at father's who have lost children, as well as those who want to pay tribute to 'father figures', who were not biological fathers.

People are invited to light candles as they reflect on the role of the lost loved ones in their lives.

A list of names will be read out during the event.

The service will take place at the crematorium in Underhill Lane, starting at 1pm.