Popular darts event to remain at city leisure village

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has announced that the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts will be staying at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, continuing a relationship with the city that began back in 2007.
A darts event bringing the best in the game to the region is set to remain at its current home for the foreseeable future.
The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has announced that the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts will be staying at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, continuing a relationship with the city that began back in 2007.