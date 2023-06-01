Annual ride this weekend in memory of teenage cyclist killed while on his bike

The seventh edition of Ride for Joe will see cyclists and enthusiasts from across the region getting together to honour Joe Guy, who died in 2017 after being hit by a van while out riding.
The 16-year-old was training to become a professional time trial rider and the event on Sunday will be a way of honouring his memory, as well as raising funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
The event, which starts at 10am, will see riders take on either the 30-mile or 50-mile courses, which start and finish at Aldersley Stadium. The event will include members of Wolverhampton Wheelers, for whom Joe was a member, as well as members of his family.
Organiser John Ireson said the event showed the spirit of the cycling community.
He said: “When Joe died, it touched a lot of people, particularly within the cycling community as it is such a close-knit community.
“We said after the first event that we wanted to make sure that this was going to leave a legacy and we all knew Joe really well, particularly for me as chairman and coach.
“I would say to anyone thinking about it to come along and give it a try as it’s not a race, it’s about raising money and we want it to be fun for people.”
Entries cost £10 and can be booked on the day or by going to britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/277589/Ride-for-Joe-2023.